Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, warned sailors aboard the USS Tripoli that their deployment in the Persian Gulf would become a “nightmare.”

“You are extras to a movie show for Trump next Presidential election,” Velayati said on X.

“Now you are assigned to save the money boxes of our region but you will end up in an abattoir,” he said.

“Tripoli will not be repeated in the Persian Gulf but rather it will become a nightmare and will demolish your security,” he added.