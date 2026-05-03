Iran’s latest peace proposal submitted to the United States via Pakistan aims to turn the ceasefire into an end to the war within 30 days through a three-stage plan, Al Jazeera reported, citing sources.

The proposal includes a nonaggression pledge, including from Israel, to prevent a return to war and end fighting across the Middle East, the report said.

In the first phase, the Strait of Hormuz would gradually reopen and the US blockade on Iranian ports would be lifted, while Tehran would take charge of dealing with sea mines, according to Al Jazeera.

The second phase would allow Iran to resume enrichment after a time limit at 3.6% under a “zero-storage principle,” while rejecting the dismantling of nuclear infrastructure or destruction of Iranian facilities.

The plan also calls for the United States and Israel to refrain from attacking Iran and its allies in exchange for Iran refraining from launching strikes, and includes the gradual release of frozen funds as part of sanctions relief.

In the third phase, Tehran proposed strategic dialogue with Arab neighbors and a regional security system covering the Middle East, the report said.