US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the Trump administration’s Economic Fury campaign was tightening financial and naval pressure on Iran, targeting money flows to the IRGC and offshore assets.

“I can tell you that we are suffocating the regime, and they are not able to pay their soldiers,” Bessent said on Fox News.

“This is a real economic blockade, and it is in all parts of government, all hands on deck,” he added.

Bessent said the US Navy blockade meant “no ships are getting through.”

“We have upped the pressure on anyone trying to remit money into Iran to help the IRGC,” he said.

Bessent accused the IRGC of stealing from the Iranian people and said the US had tracked down offshore assets.

“We are going to preserve those assets for the Iranian people,” he said.