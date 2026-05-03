Three-quarters of US registered voters said the United States is winning the war with Iran, while 26% said Iran was winning, according to the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll.

The survey was conducted online in the United States from April 23-26 among 2,745 registered voters.

On Iran’s nuclear program, 65% said Iran was rebuilding its nuclear capability after US airstrikes, while 35% said it had lost that capability.

On the blockade, 63% said the United States should continue blockading Iranian ships if Tehran refused to uphold its end of a ceasefire, while 37% said it should not.

A majority also backed key conditions for any future Iran deal, with 79% saying it was essential for Iran to stop supporting Hezbollah and Hamas, 78% saying Iran must stop producing proxies and 72% saying Iran must limit ballistic missile production.