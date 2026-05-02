Iranian source expects possible resumption of hostilities with US - report
A senior foreign diplomat inside Tehran involved in negotiations expects a possible resumption of hostilities with the United States, according to MS NOW.
A senior foreign diplomat inside Tehran involved in negotiations expects a possible resumption of hostilities with the United States, according to MS NOW.
US President Donald Trump said the ongoing naval blockade involving Iran is “very friendly,” adding that it faces no resistance.
Responding to a question about his letter to Congress stating that hostilities in Iran had concluded, Trump said: “Well, it’s a very friendly blockade. Nobody at all is challenging it.”
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States plans to significantly reduce its troop presence in Germany, beyond previously discussed figures.
When asked why US forces were being withdrawn, Trump said: “We’re going to cut way down and we’re cutting a lot further than 5000."
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will review Iran’s latest proposal but suggested it is unlikely to be acceptable, arguing that Tehran has not “paid a big enough price” for its actions over the past decades.
"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump posted on Truth Social.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would like to eliminate what he described as the remaining 15% of Iran’s missile-making capability.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is reviewing Iran’s latest proposal and awaiting its final wording, describing it as a “concept” currently under discussion.
“I’m looking at it on the plane. I’ll let you know about it later. They told me about the concept of the deal. They’re going to give me the exact wording now," Trump told reporters.