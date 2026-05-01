Iran MP says Arab leaders’ palaces would be targeted if Iran attacked
Mahmoud Nabavian, a member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on Thursday any attack on Iran’s senior leaders would trigger regional consequences.
"If any assault is carried out against our great leaders, none of the kings of the Arab countries or their palaces in the region will remain unscathed. The rulers of the countries in the region must take this threat seriously and prevent the activities of military bases that have been established in their countries," Nabavian said.