Lisa Murkowski a Republican senator from Alaska said on Thursday she plans to introduce an Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) on Iran when Congress returns in May if the administration does not present a “credible plan.”

Speaking on the Senate floor, Murkowski said that when US service members are deployed, Congress and the public deserve clarity on the objectives and strategy.

Murkowski criticized recent War Powers resolutions pushed by Democrats, saying they sought to halt military action without outlining a clear path forward, while an AUMF would instead formalize and define congressional authorization.