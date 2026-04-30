US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax on Thursday that Iran been “destroyed,” adding its navy, air force, air defenses and leadership have been severely weakened.

"We've already won. But I want to win by a bigger margin. But we have we have already we have destroyed their navy, destroyed their air force, destroyed all of their. If you look at their anti-aircraft equipment, their radar equipment, their leadership, their leadership is destroyed. We've destroyed everything," Trump said.

"If we leave right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild if they ever could rebuild. And. But it's not it's actually not good enough. We have to have guarantees. They will never have a nuclear weapon," he said.

"I will tell you that Iran would use the nuclear weapon if they had it. I deal with these people. I know people, they will use the nuclear weapon, and we're not going to give them a chance to do it. And I actually think it's very popular what I'm doing. I can tell you worldwide, the world is thanking me because I shouldn't be the one that's doing it. Other presidents should have done it long before me, and other countries should have done it. We were not helped by NATO at all. Other countries should have done it," he added.

"They're going to either have a nuclear weapon or they're not. And if they're not, they're in they're in big trouble, big, even bigger than they are right now.

And right now their economy is collapsing. Inflation is at close to 100% their their equivalent of our dollar is non-existent. I mean, it's literally non-existent. And they can't do any oil because we have a blockade that's 100% effective. So they can't sell oil. That's 500 million a day, $500 million a day," Trump said.