The US embassy in Beirut said on Thursday Lebanon is at a “crossroads,” arguing that the country has a “historic opportunity” to reclaim sovereignty and shape its future as an independent state.

In a post on X, the embassy said direct engagement between Lebanon and Israel could mark the beginning of a “national revival,” noting that the two countries “should have never been at war.”

"A direct meeting between President Aoun and Prime Minister Netanyahu, facilitated by President Trump, would give Lebanon the chance to secure concrete guarantees on full sovereignty, territorial integrity, secure borders, humanitarian and reconstruction support, and the complete restoration of Lebanese state authority over every inch of its territory—guaranteed by the United States," the post said.

"This is Lebanon’s moment to decide its own destiny, one which belongs to all its people. The United States is ready to stand with Lebanon as it seizes this opportunity with confidence and wisdom. The time for hesitation is over," the post added.