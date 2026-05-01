Oil prices rose on Friday as efforts to resolve the conflict involving Iran have stalled, with continued disruption to flows through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures climbed to $111.59 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose to $105.46.

Prices been supported by ongoing supply concerns after the conflict led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, the report said.