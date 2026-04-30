MP says Iran role ‘decisive’ in Lebanon developments
An Iranian lawmaker said Tehran played a “completely prominent and decisive” role in recent developments in Lebanon, linking the outcome to broader regional diplomacy, including talks in Islamabad.
“The role of the Islamic Republic in these developments has been completely prominent and decisive,” Yaghoub Rezaei said, adding the ceasefire reflects a multi-layered political and field process shaped by regional negotiations.
Rezaei said Iran has sought to support allied groups while managing talks in a way that aligns their interests with broader regional stability.