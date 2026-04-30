Iran’s president told Japan’s prime minister that Tehran was ready to continue diplomacy if Washington stopped what he called its excessive demands and provocative actions, Iranian state media reported.

In a phone call with Sanae Takaichi, Masoud Pezeshkian described US remarks during the blockade of Iranian ports as “unacceptable” and said they violated international law.

He accused the United States and Israel of causing insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and said what he called “American piracy” against Iranian commercial vessels must be clearly condemned and stopped.

Pezeshkian said Iran was prepared to pursue diplomacy toward what he called a fair solution that protects Iran’s rights and restores peace in the region, but made this conditional on a change in the US approach.

Takaichi, according to the IRNA report, said Japan valued stable and friendly ties with Iran and believed continued dialogue could help reduce regional tensions.

She also thanked Iran for allowing a Japanese vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz this week and called for safe passage for other Japanese ships through the strategic waterway.