Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that the future of the region would be free of US presence.

“The presence of American forces in the Persian Gulf is the main source of insecurity,” he said, marking Iran’s National Persian Gulf Day.

He said Iran’s management of the Strait of Hormuz would ensure stability and benefit regional nations.

Khamenei added that foreign powers had no place in the region “except at the bottom of its waters.”