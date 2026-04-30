Iran’s foreign minister invoked “Persian Gulf Day” to push back on alternative naming of regional waterways, while highlighting a post by US President Donald Trump.

Abbas Araghchi said Trump had used the term Persian Gulf correctly, contrasting it with what he described as the Pentagon’s “fake version.”

But he warned that referring to the Strait of Hormuz by any other name would be a “terrible mistake.”

Araghchi shared an image previously posted by Trump on Truth Social, which labeled the Persian Gulf correctly but jokingly referred to the Strait of Hormuz with an alternative name.