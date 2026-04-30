A senior Iranian lawmaker said the standoff between Tehran and Washington amounts to a “full-scale war,” despite the absence of direct military confrontation.

“This is a full-scale war between the Islamic Republic and the United States, even if artillery and missiles are not active,” Hamidreza Haji Babaei said on Thursday.

Haji Babaei described the situation as a “war of wills and media,” adding it could be more difficult than bombardment because “the enemy has deployed all its capacity to exhaust people and create division in society.”