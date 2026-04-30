The cost of the Iran war to the United States may be significantly higher than official Pentagon figures, with internal estimates suggesting it could reach $40–50 billion, according to CNN.

The Pentagon on Wednesday publicly put the cost of the conflict at around $25 billion, but sources cited by CNN said the figure does not include extensive damage to US military installations in the region or the cost of rebuilding them.

Individuals familiar with the matter said the higher estimate factors in reconstruction of bases and replacement of destroyed military assets following Iranian strikes across several Persian Gulf states in the early stages of the war.

The report said US facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar were among those damaged, with key radar systems and other equipment also reportedly hit.

Pentagon officials told Congress the $25 billion figure largely reflects munitions spending, while acknowledging that a full accounting of overseas damage has not yet been completed.