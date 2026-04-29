Ghalibaf mocks US oil pressure strategy, says impact overestimated
Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed US efforts about the effectiveness of pressure on Iran’s oil sector, making sarcastic remarks directed at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and saying the impact of a blockade been overestimated.
"3 days in, no well exploded.We could extend to 30 and livestream the well here. That was the kind of junk advice the US admin gets from people like Bessent who also push the blockade theory and cranked oil up to $120+. Next stop:140. The issue isn't the theory, it's the mindset," Ghalibaf posted on X.