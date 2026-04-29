The United States is seeking to deploy its hypersonic missile system to the Middle East for possible use against Iran, in what would mark the weapon’s first operational deployment, according to a report by Bloomberg published on Wednesday.

US Central Command requested the transfer of the Army’s long-delayed “Dark Eagle” system to the region, aiming to give US forces the ability to strike ballistic missile launchers deep inside Iran, the report said.

If approved, it would be the first time the United States deploys a hypersonic weapon system, which has faced years of delays and has not yet been declared fully operational, even as Russia and China have already fielded their own versions.