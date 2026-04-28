The 35 entities sanctioned by the Treasury are accused of helping move billions of dollars tied to sanctions evasion and support for militant groups, the Treasury Department said.

The measures, announced by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, target networks that the Treasury says enable Iran’s armed forces, including the IRGC, to access the global financial system, finance illicit oil sales and procure sensitive materials for weapons programs.

“Iran’s shadow banking system serves as a critical financial lifeline for its armed forces, enabling activities that disrupt global trade and fuel violence across the Middle East,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“Financial institutions are on notice: Any institution that facilitates or engages with these networks is at risk of severe consequences.”

Treasury said the action is part of its broader “maximum economic pressure” campaign, adding that nearly 1,000 Iran-linked individuals, vessels and aircraft have been sanctioned since February 2025.

Officials also warned that making “toll” payments to Iran or the IRGC for transit through the Strait of Hormuz could expose companies and financial institutions to sanctions risk.