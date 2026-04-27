Any negotiations with the United States would be aimed at Washington accepting the Islamic Republic’s conditions, an Iranian lawmaker said on Monday.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said the United States had no choice but to accept the terms if it wanted to act “rationally.”

He said Iran’s 10 conditions included recognizing its right to enrichment, paying compensation for damages, and accepting the country’s management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Rezaei said Tehran would not retreat from those positions, adding that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz would not return to its previous status.