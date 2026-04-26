An Iranian lawmaker said on Sunday that negotiating parties had demanded a role in managing the Strait of Hormuz and a 20-year halt to Iran’s uranium enrichment, while warning regional countries against allowing attacks on Iran from their territory.

Mahmoud Nabavian, a member of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said the parties had also demanded that Iran hand over its enriched uranium.

“We are not people of compromise or surrender. We are people of battle until final victory,” he said.

Addressing regional countries, Nabavian said if Iran were attacked from their territory and its security was threatened, “no country in the region will have security.”

He also warned that if Iran’s water and power infrastructure were targeted, “the whole region will fall into complete darkness.”