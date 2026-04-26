An Iranian lawmaker said on Sunday that negotiating parties had demanded a role in managing the Strait of Hormuz and a 20-year halt to Iran’s uranium enrichment, while warning regional countries against allowing attacks on Iran from their territory.
Mahmoud Nabavian, a member of parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said the parties had also demanded that Iran hand over its enriched uranium.
“We are not people of compromise or surrender. We are people of battle until final victory,” he said.
Addressing regional countries, Nabavian said if Iran were attacked from their territory and its security was threatened, “no country in the region will have security.”
He also warned that if Iran’s water and power infrastructure were targeted, “the whole region will fall into complete darkness.”
Iran’s internet blackout entered its 58th consecutive day on Sunday, continuing into its ninth week, NetBlocks said.
“The ongoing measure remains in effect, impeding independent reporting and documentation nationwide,” the internet monitoring group said in a post on X.
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian urged the United States to lift its naval blockade, saying Tehran would not enter negotiations under pressure and threats, the country's state media reported.
Pezeshkian made the remarks in a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“Our clear recommendation to the United States is that, in order to create the conditions for resolving issues, it must first remove operational obstacles, including the blockade,” he said.
The Iranian president added that rebuilding trust and making progress in talks would be difficult unless the United States ended the pressure.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Pakistan, Oman and Russia for talks with friendly countries on efforts to promote lasting peace in the region, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Sunday.
Mohajerani said the visits to Islamabad, Muscat and Moscow were part of Tehran’s diplomatic push to coordinate with partners.
She added that Tehran had always sought peace but remained determined to defend itself.
Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Sunday that Iran’s adversaries were seeking to create divisions after not achieving their goals through war and negotiations.
“The enemy is waiting to achieve through division and discord what it failed to achieve through aggression, war and negotiations,” he said.
He further called for national unity, describing it as a strong barrier against the Islamic Republic's adversaries.