President Donald Trump said Iran’s oil infrastructure could “explode” within three days if disruptions continue, describing a scenario in which blocked oil flows would trigger pressure buildup in pipelines and underground systems.

Trump said in remarks to Fox News that if oil cannot be transported, it continues to build up “mechanically and in the earth,” which could lead to a rupture or explosion that would permanently damage the system.

He added that even if rebuilt, the infrastructure would likely only recover to about “50%” of its current capacity, calling it a “very, very powerful” consequence.