US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Israel would be destroyed “within minutes” if Iran obtained a nuclear weapon, warning the world would be in danger.
He added that previous US administrations should have acted earlier to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
President Donald Trump said Iran’s oil infrastructure could “explode” within three days if disruptions continue, describing a scenario in which blocked oil flows would trigger pressure buildup in pipelines and underground systems.
Trump said in remarks to Fox News that if oil cannot be transported, it continues to build up “mechanically and in the earth,” which could lead to a rupture or explosion that would permanently damage the system.
He added that even if rebuilt, the infrastructure would likely only recover to about “50%” of its current capacity, calling it a “very, very powerful” consequence.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan for Moscow after holding consultations in Islamabad, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday.
Araghchi held a new round of talks with Pakistani officials during his visit, IRNA reported.
Iran’s ambassador to Russia also said the trip will include a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, adding Araghchi will discuss the latest developments on negotiations, the ceasefire and regional issues with Russian officials.
Iran conveyed written messages to the United States through Pakistan during Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s recent regional trip, IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency wrote Sunday.
The messages outlined Tehran’s red lines, including on nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz, and were not part of negotiations but an initiative to clarify its position, Fars added.
Araghchi is acting fully within defined red lines and his diplomatic mandate, the outlet said, citing informed sources.
President Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States would take control of Iran’s “nuclear dust” as part of negotiations.
He also criticized NATO for not supporting Washington in the conflict with Iran.
Trump said in remarks to Fox News “NATO was not there for us” and added that Britain had said it would send ships only after the war ends, saying “that’s not good.”
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s return to Islamabad is not related to nuclear negotiations but aimed at continuing regional consultations, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported.
The report said Araghchi, who visited Pakistan, Oman and is set to travel to Russia, returned briefly to Islamabad to follow up on recent talks with Pakistani officials, including on bilateral ties and mediation efforts.
Discussions include conveying Iran’s conditions to end the war—such as guarantees against further military action, easing maritime restrictions and other demands—and are not related to nuclear issues, Tasnim added.