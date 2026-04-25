French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that his priority remained the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, after TotalEnergies chief Patrick Pouyanne warned that a prolonged Iran war could trigger global energy shortages.

Speaking in Athens alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron said the aim was to restore freedom of navigation through the strait in line with international law and without tolls, so that conditions could gradually return to normal in the coming days and weeks.

His remarks came a day after Pouyanne said the world could face energy scarcity if the conflict continued for another two or three months, warning that roughly 20% of global oil and gas supply normally passes through Hormuz and could not be stranded without major consequences.

Macron also said geopolitical panic could itself fuel shortages. More than a dozen countries have said they are ready to join a France- and Britain-led mission to protect shipping in the waterway when conditions allow.