Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned the United States it would face a response if it continues what it described as a “blockade, banditry and piracy” in the region.

In a statement, the command said US forces would meet “a reaction from Iran’s powerful armed forces” if such actions persist.

It added Iran is ready to monitor movements in the region and maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz, and would inflict heavier losses in case of further attacks.

The warning to the United States came after US Central Command said a guided-missile destroyer enforced a blockade on an Iranian-flagged vessel heading to an Iranian port.

The US military has said it is enforcing a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports as part of measures ordered by President Donald Trump.

Separately, TankerTrackers.com said the vessel involved appeared to be the Iranian tanker Herby, which had transferred about 2 million barrels of crude and was delayed returning to Iran due to the blockade.