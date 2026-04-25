Kamran Khansari-Nia, head of exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi’s office, said in a video posted on the office’s X account that the prince’s security team was independently reviewing all aspects of the Berlin incident and reassessing protection protocols for public events.

He said that during foreign trips, especially in European countries, responsibility for security lies with the police of the host country, and that in this case protection had been the responsibility of German and Berlin police.

Khansari-Nia also said the liquid used in the incident caused no physical harm and that Prince Reza Pahlavi was in full health.

The incident took place on Thursday after Pahlavi’s meetings with German lawmakers and a press conference in Berlin, when he was splashed with red liquid as he left the federal press conference building.