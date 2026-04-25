At least two sanctioned ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz from Friday night into Saturday morning, according to MarineTraffic data analyzed by NBC News.

One of them, the tanker Ocean Jet, is on the US sanctions list over its alleged role in facilitating and financing the clandestine sale of Iranian drones. Another, the Curacao-flagged Lumina Ocean, has been under US sanctions since December and is classified by Washington as part of Iran’s “shadow fleet” of petroleum tankers.

NBC’s analysis also said an Iranian cargo ship moved through the strait close to Iran’s coastline.

Alongside those vessels, four cargo ships, an Omani passenger ferry and a Russian pleasure yacht were also tracked in the waterway on Friday and Saturday. The Russian yacht, Nord, had left Dubai on Friday and passed through Hormuz on Saturday on a route south of Larak Island.