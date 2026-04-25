Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his visit to Pakistan had been “very fruitful” and praised Islamabad’s “good offices and brotherly efforts” to help restore peace to the region, while casting doubt on whether the United States was serious about diplomacy.
In a post on X, Araghchi said he had shared Iran’s position on a “workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran,” adding: “Have yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy.”
After leaving Islamabad, Araghchi arrived in Oman’s capital, Muscat.
His remarks came after meetings in Islamabad with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Asim Munir, as Pakistan continued efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington.
Trump later said he had canceled the planned trip by US negotiators to Pakistan, leaving any next step in the diplomacy unclear.