A member of Iran’s parliament said authorities have decided not to release any new images or materials related to Mojtaba Khamenei, citing concerns over “occult sciences” and unconventional methods that could be used against him.

“Based on the opinion of scholars in Najaf, Qom and Mashhad and the decision of security officials, no new images or materials of him will be released for now so that enemies cannot harm him through particular methods and occult sciences,” said Salar Velayatmadar, a member of the National Security Commission, claiming that such sciences and methods are studied in institutions including those in Tel Aviv.

Responding to a question about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health, he said Khamenei was conscious and reciting prayers when he was pulled from under rubble following the February 28 attack on the Leader’s compound in downtown Tehran, citing a report to the commission by a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards present at the scene.

“His injuries were superficial,” Velayatmadar said, adding that the attending physician had confirmed he suffered no fractures and that his body was otherwise unharmed.