A plan on managing the Strait of Hormuz is under review in both Iran’s parliament and the country’s top security council, an Iranian MP said on Thursday.

Fadahossein Maleki said the plan had been formally registered in parliament, while the Supreme National Security Council also wanted to examine it.

Maleki, a member of Iran parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, also said various proposals had been discussed in the committee and in other parliamentary meetings on Hormuz.