Iran executed a man on Thursday after accusing him of cooperation with Israel’s intelligence services, judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported.
Soltanali Shirzadi Fakhr’s execution was carried out after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence, according to the report.
It also alleged that he had confessed to taking part in “terrorist operations” against Iran.
Mizan claimed that Shirzadi Fakhr was also a member of the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and had traveled to Iraq illegally to work for the opposition group.
Panama’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized Iran’s seizure of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a “grave attack against maritime security.”
In a statement, the ministry said the seizure of the Panamanian-flagged MSC Francesca, along with another vessel, was contrary to international law and heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf.
The MSC Francesca, which is Italian-owned, and the ship Epaminondas were seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the statement.
US Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday President Donald Trump “crippled” Iran’s military and economy, warning the country is approaching a breaking point under mounting pressure.
Speaking to Fox News, Cruz said Iran’s leadership would not respond to diplomacy alone and argued that military action and economic measures were having a decisive impact.
“Donald Trump is not bluffing. The Ayatollah and the mullahs are theocratic, religious radicals. They’re not given to reason,” Cruz said. “One of the most important things President Trump has done in this military conflict is he has utterly demolished their military.”
Iran’s state broadcaster has sparked ridicule after claiming that 87% of Iranians support continuing the war with the United States, in a curious turn from early in the conflict where pro-war sentiments of an alienated populace was branded treachery.
The controversy began following a Monday broadcast on the state television, where hardline commentator Mostafa Khoshcheshm asserted that the Iranian people overwhelmingly favor military confrontation over diplomatic efforts to end the war.
“According to polls conducted by academic centers regarding the war, 87% of the people said that once and for all, this decayed tooth should be pulled out,” he said, arguing that reopening the Strait of Hormuz could leave Iran unable to close it again if needed.
Iran’s state broadcaster has sparked ridicule after claiming that 87% of Iranians support continuing the war with the United States, in a curious turn from early in the conflict where pro-war sentiments of an alienated populace was branded treachery.
The controversy began following a Monday broadcast on the state television, where hardline commentator Mostafa Khoshcheshm asserted that the Iranian people overwhelmingly favor military confrontation over diplomatic efforts to end the war.
“According to polls conducted by academic centers regarding the war, 87% of the people said that once and for all, this decayed tooth should be pulled out,” he said, arguing that reopening the Strait of Hormuz could leave Iran unable to close it again if needed.
No details about such a survey—its methodology, sample size or sponsoring institution—have been published, making the claim impossible to independently verify.
Yet the figure is notable less for its credibility than for what it reveals about a shifting narrative inside Iran.
Early in the conflict, some hardline factions and state-aligned voices attacked members of the Iranian diaspora and others who openly welcomed military pressure on the Islamic Republic or argued that war might weaken the system.
At some rallies and in media commentary, those seen as supporting foreign intervention were portrayed as traitors or collaborators.
Now, some of those same domestic factions are the ones most vehemently opposing negotiations with the United States and calling for the continuation of the war.
The contradiction reflects a more complicated reality.
Many Iranians may initially have supported military escalation—not out of loyalty to the Islamic Republic, but in the belief that war could weaken or even topple the regime.
That is not the kind of support state television appears to be claiming.
Instead, hardliners and state media have pointed to crowds at nightly rallies as evidence of a “majority” favoring war, though critics argue these gatherings represent a narrow and possibly organized segment of society.
At some of these rallies, participants have described the conflict with the United States as “existential” and argued it must continue until the “victory of good over evil.”
Online, many reacted with ridicule.
“When was the last time the opinion of the people of Iran—not the presenters of IRIB—was important and influential in the country’s major decisions?” one reader wrote on the Khabar Online website.
Another user sarcastically noted: “I don't know, maybe your ‘people’ are different from our ‘people.’ Who are these 87%? 87% of government supporters? … Do you even count us as part of the statistics?”
Public skepticism has been further fueled by allegations of digital manipulation by organized “commenting forces,” often referred to as the “Cyber Army.”
Readers have pointed out that while pro-negotiation comments often initially receive the vast majority of “likes,” those numbers are sometimes reversed within hours.
One user wrote: “Unfortunately, within a few hours, the ‘Zombies’ of the cyber army change the scores.”
Whether or not 87% of Iranians support continuing the war, the backlash to the claim suggests the battle over public opinion—and over who gets to define patriotism—may be intensifying alongside the conflict itself.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday that US forces have directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the ongoing maritime blockade against Iran.
The statement, posted on X, said the measures are part of efforts to enforce restrictions on shipping linked to Iranian ports.