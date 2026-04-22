Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian said on Wednesday that Iran made a strategic mistake by allowing the nuclear issue to be discussed in talks in Pakistan, saying it emboldened the United States to make further demands.

“In the Pakistan negotiations, we made a strategic mistake. We should not have put the nuclear issue up for negotiation,” Nabavian, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told state-affiliated SNN.

“By doing so, the enemy became bolder,” he added.

Nabavian said the United States demanded that Iran’s 60% enriched material be removed and blocked for 20 years, demands he said Tehran did not accept.