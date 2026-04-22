“Good news” on a second round of talks between the United States and Iran could come as soon as Friday, the New York Post reported on Wednesday, citing President Donald Trump and Pakistani sources.

The report cited sources in Islamabad as saying that mediation efforts with Tehran had renewed the possibility of more peace talks within the next 36 to 72 hours.

Asked about this possible breakthrough, Trump told the Post in a text message: “It’s possible! President DJT.”