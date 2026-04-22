President Donald Trump plans to give Iran a limited timeframe to present a unified proposal to revive diplomatic negotiations, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with internal discussions.

The administration does not want to indefinitely extend the ceasefire and does not want to give Iran time to drag out talks further, the report cited the sources as saying.

The president was wary of extending the initial ceasefire beyond the Wednesday deadline, the sources added, according to the report. Trump wants a deal finalized as soon as possible, and had hoped the pressure of a deadline would force the Iranians to the table before the ceasefire expired.