Iran should take up the US offer of talks in Islamabad for the sake of its own people, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Tuesday.
“As we know, the US vice president is prepared to travel to Islamabad,” Wadephul said ahead of a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Tuesday. “Iran should now take up this offer for the sake of its own people.”
Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport will be operating flights to Oman and Turkey, the head of Iran Airports Company said on Tuesday.
Mehrabad Airport in Tehran was also ready to provide services with a limited number of flights, according to the statement.
Kerman and Yazd airports, in the southeastern, reopened and possible launch of Mashhad-Muscat flights was also under review, the official said.
Fraudulent messages offering ships safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for cryptocurrency have been sent to some shipping companies, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a maritime security firm.
Greek risk management firm MARISKS said unknown actors posing as Iranian authorities had contacted companies whose vessels are stuck west of the strategic waterway, asking for transit fees in Bitcoin or Tether in return for “clearance.”
"These specific messages are a scam," the firm said in an alert, adding the communications did not originate from Iranian authorities.
The warning comes as the United States continues a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran has imposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint through which about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas once passed before conflict disrupted flows.
Amid ceasefire talks, Tehran has suggested collecting tolls from vessels seeking safe transit, contributing to uncertainty among shipowners.
Hundreds of vessels and roughly 20,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf due to the disruptions, according to the firm.
On April 18, when Iran briefly allowed limited passage subject to inspections, several ships attempted to transit, but at least two vessels, including a tanker, reported that Iranian boats fired shots, forcing them to turn back.
MARISKS said it believed at least one ship that came under fire while trying to leave the strait on Saturday may have been affected by the fraudulent scheme.
The messages cited by the firm said vessels would need to submit documents for review by Iranian security services, after which a cryptocurrency fee would be set before transit at a pre-arranged time.
Iran’s internet blackout entered its 53rd day on Tuesday, with authorities providing selective access to favored users and businesses while most of the population remains cut off from global networks, NetBlocks said.
"As authorities work to develop tiered access for select users and businesses, the human impacts and economic harms of this digital censorship measure continue to spiral," the internet monitoring group said.
Iran will not make concessions in dealing with the US, but will use all available tools, the country’s deputy parliament speaker said on Tuesday.
“We will use all available tools to secure our rights, and this does not mean surrendering to their coercion,” Ali Nikzad said.
The lawmaker said Iran would not yield under pressure and warned that adversaries expecting concessions in talks would face failure.
Iran’s armed forces joint military command said on Tuesday that it is ready to respond decisively to any US threats.
Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, said Iran’s armed forces were “united and coordinated,” adding that they were “prepared to deliver decisive, determining and immediate responses to enemy threats and actions.”
He also said that US and Israel had been forced to seek a ceasefire after sustained missile and drone strikes from Iran.