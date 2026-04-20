A US official said Washington is uncertain who is in charge in Iran as efforts continue to secure a deal and extend the ceasefire, Axios reported on Monday.

“We aren't sure who's in charge and neither do they. That's going to have work itself out," it quoted the official as saying.

“We thought they were negotiating with the right people, they had reached the cocktail of what they had agreed to, what could be announced. But what happened is the Iranian team went back and the IRGC and those kinds of people said ‘oh, no, no. You don't speak for us,’” a second senior administration official said.

“Now they have a real divide over there between these factions and we're not sure who's going to win it. We hope the team we negotiated with will."