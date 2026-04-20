Iran's FM tells Lavrov US ceasefire breaches, ship seizure hurt diplomacy
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday that continued US ceasefire violations and actions against Iranian vessels were undermining diplomacy, according to a readout of the call posted on Araghchi’s Telegram channel.
“The unlawful conduct of the United States and the contradictory positions of its leaders are incompatible with claims of diplomacy,” the readout quoted Araghchi as saying.
Araghchi referred to “illegal and provocative US actions against Iranian ports and vessels,” including “the assault on the container ship Touska and the hostage-taking of its crew,” the readout said.