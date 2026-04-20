President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed his top energy official’s view that US gasoline prices may not fall until 2027, saying Americans can expect lower costs as soon as the Iran war ends.

“I think he’s wrong on that. Totally wrong,” Trump told a reporter from The Hill, referring to Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

On Sunday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN that gasoline below $3 a gallon “could happen later this year, that might not happen until next year.”