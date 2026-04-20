President Donald Trump said on Monday that any agreement his administration reaches with Iran would be far better than the 2015 nuclear deal, calling the accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama one of the worst deals ever made.

“The DEAL that we are making with Iran will be FAR BETTER than the JCPOA,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers, was “a guaranteed Road to a Nuclear Weapon,” and said that would not happen under the deal now being negotiated.

“If a Deal happens under ‘TRUMP,’ it will guarantee Peace, Security, and Safety,” he said.