President Donald Trump said on Monday he was under no pressure to make a deal with Iran.

“I read the Fake News saying that I am under ‘pressure’ to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump also said he would not let the United States be rushed into making a deal “that is not as good as it could have been.”

“Time is not my adversary,” he added.