Global oil prices rose and stock futures fell on Monday as tensions in the Middle East disrupted shipping through the Persian Gulf, while Asian equities advanced toward record levels, Reuters reported.
Brent crude climbed about 5% to $95.16 a barrel. S&P 500 futures dropped around 0.6% and European futures fell 1.1%. However, stock benchmarks in Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo moved higher, with Taiwan’s index hitting a record high.
A ceasefire in the Iran war, set to last until Tuesday, appeared uncertain after the United States seized an Iranian cargo ship and Iran’s top military command warned of retaliation.
“The headlines look bad; it looks like there’s disagreement ... which has led to a little bit of re-escalation,” Damien Boey, a portfolio strategist at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney told Reuters. “But I think, ultimately, both sides want to be able to do a deal.”
The Iranian government has stepped back from earlier promises to compensate homeowners whose properties were destroyed in US-Israeli strikes, triggering anger among residents who expected the state to take responsibility for rebuilding.
Reports from Tehran suggest the government’s new reconstruction plan has created a deep sense of abandonment among citizens who assumed war-related destruction caused by a national conflict would be covered by the state.
On Thursday, the Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA) quoted Tehran Province official Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian as saying that “nearly 40,000 residential units across Tehran Province have been damaged.”
Earlier, Donya-ye Eghtesad reported that the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development estimated roughly 45,000 residential and non-residential units were damaged during the March war but did not require demolition, while nearly 1,000 units needed full reconstruction.
Motamedian’s assessment has intensified debate over the true scale of destruction and the government’s approach to rebuilding.
In Tehran, Mayor Alireza Zakani had previously promised full reconstruction of ruined homes and restoration of damaged buildings, but there has been little clarity on how much progress has been made.
The government’s reconstruction strategy became more controversial after spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on April 15 that the administration would not provide direct financial assistance to rebuild destroyed homes.
Instead, she said the government would offer what officials call “floating density,” a system of additional building permits intended to encourage private developers to help reconstruct damaged housing.
Under the plan, builders could reconstruct damaged or destroyed homes in exchange for permission to add one or two additional floors to new buildings, which they would then be allowed to sell for profit.
Critics say the proposal is unrealistic. Density bonuses cannot compensate families who have lost their homes, especially at a time when construction costs are soaring.
For many displaced households, the absence of direct financial support raises serious questions about how reconstruction could realistically proceed.
Government bodies have also released widely differing figures about the scale of damage. Some officials have suggested only a few thousand homes were affected, while others have put the number in the tens of thousands.
Donya-ye Eghtesad noted that estimates range from about 1,000 homes requiring full reconstruction to tens of thousands with varying levels of damage, leaving residents uncertain about the true scale of destruction and the level of support they can expect.
The discrepancies have fueled speculation that the government may be downplaying the extent of war damage in order to limit financial obligations, reinforcing broader criticism of opaque communication during and after the conflict.
One hundred days after protests erupted across Iran in January 2026, the events still stand out as one of the most widespread and violent protest waves the country has seen in recent years.
What began as an economic protest quickly evolved into a nationwide political crisis, prompting one of the most intense crackdowns in the Islamic Republic’s history.
What distinguishes the January protests from earlier waves is the simultaneous appearance of three dynamics: broad social mobilization, a highly concentrated burst of lethal repression over a very short period, and an organized effort to conceal the scale of the violence.
Unlike some earlier protest waves that were concentrated in specific regions, these demonstrations appeared simultaneously across multiple urban centers, suggesting a buildup of dissatisfaction across different layers of society.
At their peak on January 8, the protests were likely among the largest episodes of social mobilization since the 1979 revolution. The scale of participation appears to have played a key role in shaping the government’s response.
A bloody turning point
The crackdown on January 8 and 9 was unprecedented. Reports and documentation indicate widespread killings during this brief period—violence that can be described as the most concentrated episode of repression in the history of the Islamic Republic.
What made these days particularly notable was not only the number of casualties but the speed with which they occurred.
In earlier protests—such as the November 2019 unrest or the 2022 uprising—violence was spread across several days or weeks. In January 2026, however, a significant portion of the deaths occurred within roughly forty-eight hours.
This “compression of violence” suggests a shift in repression strategy: an effort to break the protest wave quickly before it could consolidate.
Reports by international organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, as well as medical accounts and eyewitness testimony have provided a clearer picture of how the crackdown unfolded.
According to these reports, security forces used live ammunition and lethal firearms extensively and directly against protesters. Weapons reported in use included assault rifles, shotguns and in some cases heavy machine guns.
Witnesses also described the presence of snipers positioned on rooftops and elevated locations, firing deliberately at protesters’ heads, chests and other vital organs.
Alongside these weapons, so-called “less-lethal” tools such as pellet guns and tear gas were also used. Amnesty International reported that pellet rounds were frequently fired at close range or aimed at sensitive parts of the body, causing blindness and permanent injuries.
Taken together, the evidence suggests that the tools used during the crackdown went well beyond standard riot-control measures and approached the use of battlefield weaponry against civilians.
A war of numbers
One of the most contested aspects of the January protests remains the number of people killed.
Government officials have acknowledged roughly three thousand deaths. Rights groups have suggested at least double that. Iran International says the number exceeds 36,000, based on internal security briefings obtained and reviewed by the channel.
Additional reports mention thousands of unidentified victims whose identities have yet to be confirmed.
International bodies, including the United Nations special rapporteur on Iran, have noted that severe restrictions on information have made independent verification difficult. Even so, they say the true number of victims is likely significantly higher than official figures.
The gap between these estimates is not simply a numerical dispute. It reflects the broader environment in which the crackdown unfolded—one where repression was accompanied by efforts to control the narrative and obscure the scale of events.
A multi-layered crackdown
The repression in January 2026 extended far beyond the streets.
Reports indicate that security forces entered hospitals during the peak of the crackdown and detained wounded protesters, effectively turning medical treatment into a security risk.
Such actions not only increased fear among the injured but also discouraged people from seeking medical care.
The management of victims’ bodies and mourning ceremonies also became part of the repression apparatus. Families often struggled to locate the bodies of relatives among large numbers of victims held in forensic facilities.
In many cases bodies were released only after delays or under strict conditions, and funerals were closely monitored or restricted.
These practices suggest that controlling the social and emotional consequences of the killings became nearly as important as suppressing the protests themselves.
The internet blackout
Internet shutdowns played a critical role during the protests.
Unlike the blackout during the November 2019 protests, which followed the expansion of demonstrations, the restrictions in January 2026 appeared closely synchronized with the crackdown itself.
Connectivity disruptions lasted longer and were implemented in a more targeted and controlled manner.
The restrictions severely limited the flow of information, the sharing of images and videos, and even everyday communication between citizens.
As a result, documenting events and verifying reports became extremely difficult, while emergency coordination and independent reporting were also constrained.
If the 2019 protests symbolized repression under a nationwide internet blackout and the 2022 uprising represented the persistence of protest under sustained pressure, the events of January 2026 may mark a new stage where repression operates simultaneously across multiple layers.
The protests themselves may have subsided. But the scale of the violence—and the unanswered questions surrounding it—continue to shape Iran’s political landscape.
Security preparations are underway in Islamabad as the city braces for possible talks between the United States and Iran, according to Al Jazeera.
The outlet's reporter in Pakistan said parts of the capital, including the heavily guarded Red Zone, have been placed under lockdown with roads closed and security tightened.
Several Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft landed in Islamabad over the past 24 hours, believed to be carrying advance teams, including security personnel and armored vehicles, the report added.
The arrival of US personnel suggests preparations for talks are moving forward, though the Iranian position remains unclear.
Oil prices jumped, the US dollar rebounded and stock markets wobbled on Monday after the United States seized an Iranian cargo ship and Tehran’s top military command vowed retaliation.
Brent crude futures jumped about 6 percent to around $96 a barrel in early Asian trading. The US dollar also rose slightly after selling off sharply on Friday when the strait briefly reopened.
The ceasefire, due to run until Tuesday, appeared increasingly fragile but traders appear to continue to hope for a diplomatic resolution.
S&P 500 futures fell about 0.7 percent after the index recorded a record closing high on Friday. Asia-Pacific markets were mixed, with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 down about 0.5 percent while Japan’s Nikkei gained roughly 0.7 percent.
Bond markets, which rallied on Friday, retreated.
Iran’s lead negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf defended indirect talks with the United States in a televised interview Saturday after hardline critics accused him of “betrayal” and even hinted at a “coup” over the negotiations in Islamabad.
The backlash, which has intensified in recent days across hardline media and social platforms, prompted Ghalibaf to sit for a lengthy interview on state television aimed largely at persuading critics who reject any form of diplomacy and advocate continued confrontation.
In the interview, Ghalibaf framed negotiations not as a retreat but as a continuation of the conflict by other means. Diplomacy, he said, is neither a withdrawal from Iran’s demands nor separate from the battlefield, but a way to consolidate military gains and translate them into political outcomes and lasting peace.
Most notably, perhaps, he cautioned against exaggerating Iran’s leverage, stressing that US military superiority and capabilities should not be underestimated.
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