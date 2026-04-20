Israel says its strikes caused significant damage to Iran’s ballistic missile production industry and that Tehran currently cannot manufacture any new missiles, the Times of Israel reported.

The report, citing senior Israeli military officials, said the assessment followed strikes on key sites used to develop weapons seen as threatening Israel.

However, the officials said in a briefing on Friday that Iran was expected to move quickly to restore at least some manufacturing capacity.

According to the report, the pace of any recovery would depend on factors including possible limits on Iran’s missile program in any deal with the United States, access to materials and equipment from allies such as China, and how much money Tehran invests in rebuilding the industry.