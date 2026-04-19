More than 20 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, the highest number of ships crossing the waterway since March 1, according to data from shipping analytics firm Kpler.
The transit suggests some continued commercial traffic through the strategic passage despite heightened tensions in the region.
Among the vessels that crossed on Saturday, five had last loaded cargoes in Iran, carrying products ranging from oil derivatives to metals.
Three of those ships were liquefied petroleum gas carriers, with one bound for China and another for India, the data showed.
Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf posted a cryptic, finance-jargon-laden message on social media that appeared to question the resilience of global markets during tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.
“Vibe-trading digital oil is like vibe-hedging in Treasuries during Hormuz risk-off. Both share one house of cards that works on paper,” he wrote.
“Difference: oil at least has Dated Brent. Treasuries? Vibes all the way down,” the post continued.
The message appeared to suggest that while oil markets still rely on physical benchmarks such as Dated Brent, US Treasury markets depend more heavily on investor sentiment.
Iranian forces launched drone attacks toward some US military vessels after American forces fired on an Iranian commercial ship in the Sea of Oman, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Tasnim said the drone strikes came in response to the US attack on the Iranian vessel earlier in the day.
The report did not provide further details about the scale of the strikes or any possible damage.
Iran’s lead negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf defended indirect talks with the United States in a televised interview Saturday after hardline critics accused him of “betrayal” and even hinted at a “coup” over the negotiations in Islamabad.
The backlash, which has intensified in recent days across hardline media and social platforms, prompted Ghalibaf to sit for a lengthy interview on state television aimed largely at persuading critics who reject any form of diplomacy and advocate continued confrontation.
In the interview, Ghalibaf framed negotiations not as a retreat but as a continuation of the conflict by other means. Diplomacy, he said, is neither a withdrawal from Iran’s demands nor separate from the battlefield, but a way to consolidate military gains and translate them into political outcomes and lasting peace.
Most notably, perhaps, he cautioned against exaggerating Iran’s leverage, stressing that US military superiority and capabilities should not be underestimated.
Hardline critics have intensified attacks on Ghalibaf, particularly on domestic social media platforms such as Eitaa, accusing him of ignoring red lines set by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and signaling weakness toward the United States.
One critic wrote in a post that “there is no good in negotiation except harm,” adding that Ghalibaf’s remarks suggested an optimism about progress in the talks that was “worrying.”
Another post went further, calling on the Revolutionary Guard to intervene and stop what it described as Ghalibaf’s “betrayal.”
Similar rhetoric has surfaced in nighttime gatherings by pro-government supporters, where speakers denounce negotiations and potential concessions—such as handing over enriched nuclear material, a core US demand—and chant slogans including “Death to compromisers.”
Ghalibaf did emphasize his personal commitment, declaring that for him there is no distinction between the battlefield and the negotiating table and that he is ready to sacrifice “both my life and my reputation” for “the people to attain their rights.”
The controversy widened after a social media account linked to ultrahardliner Saeed Jalili, a longtime political rival of Ghalibaf and a member of Iran’s national security council, published a post with the hashtag “coup plotter.”
The post called on Mojtaba Khamenei to publicly clarify his position if he indeed supports the negotiations, warning that without such confirmation officials could be accused of acting without the leader’s authorization.
The account was deactivated shortly afterward without explanation.
Jalili, who previously served as Khamenei’s representative on the Supreme National Security Council, has not commented publicly on the controversy, and there has been no official announcement about whether he retains that role under the current leadership.
Despite the backlash, several reformist figures have publicly backed Ghalibaf’s approach.
“A rare historical moment has placed Ghalibaf in a position where anyone who even slightly cares about Iran should support this rational soldier-politician and his decisions on war and peace,” Mohammad Ali Abtahi, a former vice president under Mohammad Khatami wrote on X.
Journalist and commentator Ahmad Zeidabadi also defended him, arguing that volunteering to negotiate in such a tense environment required significant political and reputational risk.
Iranian media outlets have also offered differing interpretations of the interview. The conservative website Tabnak said Ghalibaf was outlining a strategic framework in which military strength, public support and diplomacy operate simultaneously.
The centrist outlet Asr-e Iran described the remarks as a broader roadmap for confronting the United States and Israel, arguing that diplomacy should be seen as a continuation of Iran’s battlefield resistance rather than a departure from it.
A spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters accused the United States of violating a ceasefire and carrying out “maritime piracy” after firing at an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman.
The spokesman said US forces opened fire toward the ship, disabling its navigation system before deploying a number of Marines onto the vessel’s deck.
The statement described the incident as an “act of aggression” against the Iranian vessel.
“We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military,” the Khatam al-Anbiya military HQ said in a statement carried by IRGC-linked Tasnim.
US Central Command said an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel is in US custody after American forces intercepted it in the Arabian Sea while enforcing the naval blockade on Iran.
According to CENTCOM, the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG-111) intercepted the vessel, identified as M/V Touska, as it sailed toward Bandar Abbas at about 17 knots.
The US military said it issued repeated warnings over a six-hour period informing the ship that it was in violation of the blockade.