JD Vance to lead US delegation to Islamabad for Iran talks – ABC News
Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation to Islamabad for talks with Iran, ABC News reported citing an interview with US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.
Earlier, the New York Post reported that Vance would not attend the talks. The report cited an interview with President Donald Trump, who said Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Pakistan for the negotiations, adding that his son-in-law Jared Kushner would also be involved.