The Israeli military said more than 150 Hezbollah operatives, including several commanders, were killed in airstrikes across Lebanon on the day before the ceasefire took effect.

According to the IDF, around 300 Hezbollah sites were struck on Thursday, including rocket launchers, command centers and weapons depots.

The military said those killed included Ali Reda Abbas, commander of the Bint Jbeil area, and said he was the fourth commander of that sector killed by Israel in recent years.

It added that since hostilities with Lebanon escalated during the Iran war, when Hezbollah resumed rocket and drone attacks on Israel, more than 1,800 Hezbollah operatives had been killed in Lebanon.