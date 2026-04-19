Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that both the United States and Iran had the will to continue talks to end the war and said he was optimistic the current ceasefire would be extended to keep diplomacy alive.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Fidan said talks between Washington and Tehran were largely complete, though a number of disagreements remained.

He said the 14-day ceasefire, which is due to expire on Wednesday if not extended, should be prolonged to allow the negotiations to continue.