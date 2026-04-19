White House confirms Vance, Witkoff and Kushner to attend Iran talks
Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will attend the talks with Iran, a White House official told Iran International.
Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will attend the talks with Iran, a White House official told Iran International.
Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation to Islamabad for talks with Iran, ABC News reported citing an interview with US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz.
Earlier, the New York Post reported that Vance would not attend the talks. The report cited an interview with President Donald Trump, who said Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Pakistan for the negotiations, adding that his son-in-law Jared Kushner would also be involved.
President Donald Trump said Iran had violated the ceasefire by firing shots in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Washington was offering a fair deal and that US representatives will arrive in Islamabad on Monday for negotiations with Tehran.
“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — a total violation of our ceasefire agreement,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
“My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations,” he added.
“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it,” Trump said.
“If they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” he added.
“NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” Trump said.
US President Donald Trump said the peace deal with Iran “will happen,” ABC News reported.
Trump said Iran had committed a “serious violation” of the ceasefire but that he still believes a peace deal can be reached
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that both the United States and Iran had the will to continue talks to end the war and said he was optimistic the current ceasefire would be extended to keep diplomacy alive.
Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Fidan said talks between Washington and Tehran were largely complete, though a number of disagreements remained.
He said the 14-day ceasefire, which is due to expire on Wednesday if not extended, should be prolonged to allow the negotiations to continue.
The Israeli military said more than 150 Hezbollah operatives, including several commanders, were killed in airstrikes across Lebanon on the day before the ceasefire took effect.
According to the IDF, around 300 Hezbollah sites were struck on Thursday, including rocket launchers, command centers and weapons depots.
The military said those killed included Ali Reda Abbas, commander of the Bint Jbeil area, and said he was the fourth commander of that sector killed by Israel in recent years.
It added that since hostilities with Lebanon escalated during the Iran war, when Hezbollah resumed rocket and drone attacks on Israel, more than 1,800 Hezbollah operatives had been killed in Lebanon.