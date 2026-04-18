Iran’s deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told The Associated Press on Saturday that no enriched material will be sent to the United States. He said the issue is “not up for discussion.”

Khatibzadeh added that messages have been exchanged between Tehran and Washington, but the sides are still not at the stage of holding direct talks.

"New guidelines for the Strait of Hormuz will be set as part of the negotiations, and the waterway will remain open and safe for all civilian traffic," he said.