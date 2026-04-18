Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said the Strait of Hormuz has been closed from Saturday afternoon, citing what it described as a US failure to lift its naval blockade despite ceasefire conditions.

The IRGC navy’s public relations office said that prior to the announcement, several civilian vessels had been allowed to pass through the strait via the Larak corridor under its supervision and coordination.

However, it said, the Islamic Republic shut the strategic waterway after a violation of ceasefire commitments, accusing the United States of maintaining its maritime restrictions on Iranian vessels and ports.

“The Strait of Hormuz is closed from this evening until the naval blockade is lifted,” the statement said.

The force warned that any vessel moving from its anchorage in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman toward the strait would be considered as cooperating with the enemy and could be targeted.

It also instructed ship operators to follow updates exclusively through official IRGC navy channels on maritime communication channel 16, dismissing statements by the US president as lacking credibility.