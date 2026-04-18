Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Saturday that Tehran is entitled under international law to take measures in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing European countries of “hypocrisy” over what he described as support for US and Israeli actions against Iran.

"No rule of international law forbids Iran, the coastal State, from taking necessary measures to stop the Strait of Hormuz being used for waging military aggression against Iran," Baghaei posted on X. "And 'unconditional transit passage' in Hormuz? That fiction sailed the moment U.S./Israeli aggression brought U.S. military assets into the strait’s backyard."