US forces have turned back 23 vessels since the start of a maritime blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports, US Central Command said on Saturday.

CENTCOM said the littoral combat ship USS Canberra was patrolling the Arabian Sea as part of the operation.

“Since commencement of the blockade, 23 ships have complied with direction from US forces to turn around,” it said in a post on X.

The US military said it was enforcing the blockade against ships entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.