Turkey’s natural gas contract with Iran is due to expire in the coming months, but no negotiations are currently under way on an extension, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Saturday.

Bayraktar said the two countries could hold discussions on a possible extension, but none had started so far.

Speaking on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in Antalya, he also said Ankara was seeking to diversify gas supplies, including Russian liquefied natural gas.